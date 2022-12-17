Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Affinity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 20.51%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Affinity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

