AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 470,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
