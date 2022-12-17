AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 470,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.94 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

