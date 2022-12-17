AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 315,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

Shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

Featured Articles

