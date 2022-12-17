Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 667,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 912,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth $331,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abiomed Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $381.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.80. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

