Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 16,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,425,423. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 8.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 69.2% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

