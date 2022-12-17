ATB Capital Upgrades Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) to Outperform

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$135.00 price objective on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

MEQ stock opened at C$118.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of C$104.00 and a 12-month high of C$154.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.22.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

