Matthews International Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Matthews International in a report issued on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million.

Matthews International Stock Down 3.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $912.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 94.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.