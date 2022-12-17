PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $688,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,570. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on PubMatic in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $681.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PubMatic by 471.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 260.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 351,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after buying an additional 325,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

