Research Analysts Set Expectations for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $219.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 70,919 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $439,697.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,919 shares in the company, valued at $439,697.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.