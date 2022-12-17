FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Reduced by Analyst

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enovis in a research report issued on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Get Enovis alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Enovis Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $142.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the third quarter valued at $36,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.