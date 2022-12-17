Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for RH Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RH’s FY2024 earnings at $17.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.81.

NYSE RH opened at $255.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of RH by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 2.4% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $37,769.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,152.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,057 shares of company stock worth $115,436,600. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

