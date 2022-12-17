Brokers Set Expectations for argenx SE’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for argenx in a report released on Monday, December 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($15.30) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($421.05) to €425.00 ($447.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.57.

ARGX stock opened at $385.81 on Thursday. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $407.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.16.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 12,565.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 46,365 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of argenx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

