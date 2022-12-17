HC Wainwright Weighs in on Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.