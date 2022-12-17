HC Wainwright Weighs in on Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.
Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
