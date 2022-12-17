Brokers Offer Predictions for AstraZeneca PLC’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £130 ($159.49) in a report on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

