40,417 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

