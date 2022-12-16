NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 264,266 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $130,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 427,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,494,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NIKE by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 27,423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in NIKE by 396.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $171.19. The company has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

