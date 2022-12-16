Krilogy Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,764 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,764 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

Shares of COP opened at $112.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.43. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

