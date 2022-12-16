SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 545 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

