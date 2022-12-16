Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $7,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.44.

NYSE:HD opened at $327.60 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.