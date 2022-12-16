Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 7,210 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,848.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after buying an additional 6,807,300 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,656.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 905,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,590,000 after buying an additional 853,748 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 35,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,917.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 318,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $90.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

