Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 264 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 143,975 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $97.68. The company has a market cap of $434.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

