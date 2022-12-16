Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.31. The stock has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

