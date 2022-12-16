Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,708.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423,547 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $447,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,894.8% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 123,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 117,689 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,965.2% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 58,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 55,636 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,066.7% during the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,848.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

