Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,108,340 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,797.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108,340 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $112,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.