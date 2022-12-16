DNB Asset Management AS Buys 36,093 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,093 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.5% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.10% of Visa worth $328,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 53,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,538,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 157,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on V. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Shares of V opened at $207.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.28 and a 200-day moving average of $202.25. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $391.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

