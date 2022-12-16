Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $100.90 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,741 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,446 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $100,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

