Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,841 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Down 3.9 %

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

