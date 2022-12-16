HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $9.54 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.2% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 454,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $464.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

