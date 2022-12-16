Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lessened by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,410,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $9,538,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.2% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

