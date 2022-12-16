Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $735,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.7% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 50,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 448,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

