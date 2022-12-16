10,719 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.9 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.