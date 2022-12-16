Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2,935.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $323.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.