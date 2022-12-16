Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $207.91 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.28 and a 200-day moving average of $202.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.