Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Perkins Coie Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,965.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,636 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,066.7% during the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,848.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after buying an additional 6,807,300 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,656.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 905,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,590,000 after buying an additional 853,748 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

