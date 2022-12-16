West Financial Advisors LLC Buys 104 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 82.6% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $271.73 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

