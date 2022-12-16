Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Centene worth $99,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Centene by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

