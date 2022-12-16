The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,983 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Progressive worth $154,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Progressive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $127.66 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $99.28 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.80.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

