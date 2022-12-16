Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $56.37 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 597,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $56,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 375,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

