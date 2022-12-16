2,718,089 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,718,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,316,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 26.1% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 143,975 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $434.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

