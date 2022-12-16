Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $213.01 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,858.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $213,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 113.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,257 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,901.5% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 944,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 896,968 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,878.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 528,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,797,000 after purchasing an additional 501,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.