Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $107 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,652 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $107,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Shares of PG opened at $151.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

