Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 253,651 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $57,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 30.7% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 50,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 448,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.