DNB Asset Management AS Has $140.63 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,228 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tesla were worth $140,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Stock Performance

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $157.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.87. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.