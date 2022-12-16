Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 116,334.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 751,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $157.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.87. The stock has a market cap of $497.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Tesla to $33.33 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.91.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

