Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires 500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

