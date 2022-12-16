The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 3.4% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

