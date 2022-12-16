Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.15.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $171.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $330.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

