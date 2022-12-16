Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.7 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

