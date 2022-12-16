BCS Wealth Management Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $105.44 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $434.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

