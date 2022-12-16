Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.2% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 31,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 80,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 192,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

